Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 338,342 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 19,483,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,650 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLB opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $40.36.

