Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 1,748 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 412,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 155,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $89.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $93.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

