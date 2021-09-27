Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 2,851 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

