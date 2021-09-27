Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $188,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $75.27 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

