Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.62. Summit Hotel Properties shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 16,046 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $84,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

