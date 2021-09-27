Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.62. Summit Hotel Properties shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 16,046 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $84,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:INN)
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
