Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Research Coverage Started at National Bankshares

National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.06.

TSE SMU.UN opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.67. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$12.37 and a one year high of C$21.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

