Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 3,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $35.81 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,463,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $2,976,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $1,539,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

