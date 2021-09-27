Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:SU opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

