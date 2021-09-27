SureRemit (RMT) Trading Down 20.2% This Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $17,579.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00067218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00102837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00130910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.45 or 1.00003406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.33 or 0.06887269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.00751733 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.