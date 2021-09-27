sUSD (SUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.55 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $181.86 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002344 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00056396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00128928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011749 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043080 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 180,012,600 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.