Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $958,000 Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 76.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 698.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT opened at $35.83 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $653.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.