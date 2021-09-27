Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $996,000 in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ACNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 63.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ACNB by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACNB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $27.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.12.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $28,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,481.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,135 shares of company stock valued at $285,030 and have sold 2,268 shares valued at $64,448. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

