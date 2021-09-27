Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth $216,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

