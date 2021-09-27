Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 300 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,965,000 after buying an additional 102,732 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $69.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

