Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,295 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.