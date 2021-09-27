SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Shares Purchased by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 99.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVFB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,397. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.