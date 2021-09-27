Swerve Market Capitalization Achieves $11.19 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $11.19 million and $18.65 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00128939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043714 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,538,153 coins and its circulating supply is 15,325,765 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

