SwftCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.93 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $8.65 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043817 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

