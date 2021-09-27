Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,500 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Cortexyme worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cortexyme by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

CRTX stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

