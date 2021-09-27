Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,500 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Vaxart worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VXRT opened at $8.17 on Monday. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

