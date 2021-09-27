Swiss National Bank Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

AUDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

