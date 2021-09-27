Swiss National Bank Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

NYSE UMH opened at $23.50 on Monday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990 in the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.