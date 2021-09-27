Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omeros were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 15.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $992.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, WBB Securities increased their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

