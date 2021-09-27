Swiss National Bank Sells 9,900 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPNT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $9.36 on Monday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.