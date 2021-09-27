Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

