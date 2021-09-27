Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Weis Markets worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

