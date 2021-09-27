Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on Switchback II in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Switchback II stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. Switchback II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Switchback II during the second quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switchback II during the second quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switchback II Company Profile

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

