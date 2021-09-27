Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.92.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.72. 20,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,522. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

