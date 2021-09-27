Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,620 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Intuit accounts for 0.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $569.26. 17,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,192. The firm has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.69. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

