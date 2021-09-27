Syntal Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.34.

The Mosaic stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,798. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

