Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,377 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.5% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $445.44. 153,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,121. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $322.75 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.52 and a 200 day moving average of $427.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

