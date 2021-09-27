Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after buying an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,841,000 after buying an additional 54,476 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average of $206.94. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.