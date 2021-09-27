Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 479 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.