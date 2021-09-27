T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $160.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.92.

TMUS stock opened at $129.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average of $137.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

