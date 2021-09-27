Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $24,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $147.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

