TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Increased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after buying an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,678. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

