Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives $9.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSVNF shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.90 target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

TSVNF opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

