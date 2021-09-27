Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 355,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.76.

Shares of THC opened at $71.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.