Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $69.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

