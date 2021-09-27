Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report $674.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $671.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $589.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

