Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Textron worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Textron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.