The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post sales of $123.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the highest is $123.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $496.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.30 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $505.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%.

NTB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. 4,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

