The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $433.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other The Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 70.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 23.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $431.48. The stock had a trading volume of 362,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.