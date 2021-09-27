The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.09% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.79 ($106.81).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €74.28 ($87.39) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.19. Daimler has a one year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

