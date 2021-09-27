The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 511,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GRC opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $949.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

