The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.25.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.86. 117,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.48 and its 200-day moving average is $319.23.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.