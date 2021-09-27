The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.