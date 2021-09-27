The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Sells $354,400.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven L. Soboroff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

