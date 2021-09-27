The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 93,311 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,801,359 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.41% of eBay worth $196,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

