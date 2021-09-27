The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688,813 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $262,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC opened at $40.07 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

